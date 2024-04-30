Padres look to break losing streak in matchup with the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (0-1, 5.48 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -145, Reds +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to stop a five-game losing streak when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

San Diego has a 6-12 record at home and a 14-18 record overall. The Padres are seventh in the majors with 33 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Cincinnati is 16-13 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Reds have a 14-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with a .294 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 19 RBI. Xander Bogaerts is 11-for-41 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has eight home runs, 17 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .280 for the Reds. Jonathan India is 10-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: day-to-day (hand), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.