Padres host the Reds, try to continue home win streak

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The San Diego Padres, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (12-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (16-14, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (2-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -194, Reds +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Cincinnati Reds aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

San Diego has an 8-8 record at home and a 16-14 record overall. The Padres have gone 12-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati is 12-17 overall and 3-11 in road games. The Reds are 10-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .304 batting average, and has four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 13 RBI. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-46 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Fraley has four doubles and two home runs for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 14-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Reds: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

