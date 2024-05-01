Padres and Reds play, winner secures 3-game series

The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (16-14, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (15-18, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-3, 6.94 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -136, Reds +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Diego has gone 7-12 at home and 15-18 overall. The Padres are 12-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati is 7-7 on the road and 16-14 overall. The Reds are 8-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with six home runs while slugging .437. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has five doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 11-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: day-to-day (hand), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

