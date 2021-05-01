Packers take Ohio State center Josh Myers in second round

The Packers had a third-round selection at No. 62 overall later Friday. On the third day of the draft, the Packers will have two selections each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds plus one more pick in the seventh round.

Green Bay is trying to take the next step after losing in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons, though the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers has created all sorts of questions about the team's immediate future.

ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers, who won his third MVP last season, doesn't want to return to the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said late Thursday night the Packers had no plans to trade Rodgers and added that "I do think he'll play for us again."

