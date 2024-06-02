Pachuca wins CONCACAF Champions Cup title with 3-0 win over the Columbus Crew

The win was Pachuca's 31st straight at home in Champions Cup matches. The Liga MX team has the second-most overall titles in the competition, previously known as the CONCACAF Champions League.

Rondón won tournament's Golden Boot with nine goals. The Venezuelan scored in the 12th minute, chipping the ball over oncoming Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and into the net.

Pachuca appeared to add another goal two minutes later off Rondón's cross to Oussama Idrissi — but the goal was called back after a video review for a foul in the build up.

The Crew were vying to become the fourth MLS team to win the title, joining D.C. United (1998), the LA Galaxy (2000) and the Seattle Sounders (2022).

The Crew's Cucho Hernández, who missed the last three MLS games with a back injury, started and had a good chance in the 31st minute but his shot went just inches wide.

Just moments later, Rodriguez scored for Pachuca, tucking the ball into the upper corner and out of Schulte’s reach to make 2-0.

Schulte saved Érick Sánchez's right-footed attempt from outside the box in the 58th minute.

Rondón scored between the legs of Crew defender Rudy Camacho and into the lower left corner in the 67th minute for a 3-0 lead.

The Crew, which won the MLS Cup title last year, had an impressive run in the Champions Cup, advancing on penalties after the two-legged quarterfinals against Tigres then embarrassing Monterrey 3-1 on its home field to win 5-2 on aggregate.

Pachuca defeated Liga MX foe Club America 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals.

In addition to Pachuca, Monterrey, Club Leon and the Seattle Sounders have secured CONCACAF spots for the Club World Cup.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

