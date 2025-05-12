Pacers look to secure series win over the Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pacers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the series over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the Eastern Conference second round. The Pacers defeated the Cavaliers 129-109 in the last matchup on Monday. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 21 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 21.

The Cavaliers are 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds led by Jarrett Allen averaging 9.7.

The Pacers are 10-6 against Central Division opponents. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 17.5 fast break points per game led by Bennedict Mathurin averaging 3.8.

The Cavaliers average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 24.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 119.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

