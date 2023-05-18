Own-goal sparks Cincinnati to 3-0 victory over Montreal

Cincinnati is the sixth team in league history to win its first seven home matches. The Philadelphia Union did it most recently — winning nine in a row in 2020.

Montreal (5-7-0) saw a six-match win streak in all competitions — its longest since joining the league in 2012 — come to an end.

Cincinnati had a 14-10 advantage in shots, but Montreal had a 5-4 edge in shots on target.

Roman Celentano finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet for Cincinnati. Jonathan Sirois stopped two shots for Montreal.

Cincinnati will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Montreal travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP