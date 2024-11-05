Oweh scores 21, No. 23 Kentucky routs Wright State 103-62 in Mark Pope's debut as Wildcats' coach

Brea made all four of his 3-pointers for Kentucky, which shot 11 of 24 from behind the arc.

Lamont Butler shot 6 of 12 for 14 points while Amari Williams, who left Kentucky's final exhibition game with an injury, scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Andrew Carr and Ansley Almonor each had 11 for the Wildcats.

Brandon Noel had 20 points, Alex Huibregtse scored 16 and Solomon Callaghan added 15 for the Raiders, who shot just 35% from the field.

Takeaways

Wright State: The Raiders' only consistent offensive stretch didn't come until it strung together four consecutive baskets in the second half. Wright State had to work for opportunities against a Kentucky defense that challenged everything.

Kentucky: The Wildcats were quick at both ends of the floor, attacking the glass defensively and spreading the ball around on the other end. The Wildcats owned the boards 41-32 and outscored the Raiders 56-26 in the paint and 37-21 in bench points.

Key moment

Pope walked into Rupp Arena to a crowd of 19,635 that was spread out around the arena he once called home.

Key stat

30 — Kentucky's assists on 39 baskets.

Up next

Wright State hosts Ohio Christian on Wednesday night, while Kentucky hosts Bucknell on Saturday before facing Duke in the Champions Classic.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

