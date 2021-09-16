springfield-news-sun logo
Overton scheduled to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
The Pirates will send Connor Overton to the mound Thursday and the Reds plan to give Tyler Mahle the start

Cincinnati Reds (75-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (54-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) Pirates: Connor Overton (0-0, .00 ERA, .78 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +133, Reds -147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will play on Thursday.

The Pirates are 34-40 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .297.

The Reds are 37-38 on the road. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .248 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .313.

The Pirates won the last meeting 5-4. Chris Stratton earned his sixth victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Mychal Givens took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .514.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 149 hits and is batting .313.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 3-7, .223 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

