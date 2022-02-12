Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

Coach Zac Taylor said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan's experience in Denver — when the Broncos gave Peyton Manning targets like Demaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Emmanuel Sanders — provided the blueprint for what they wanted in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have a similar dynamic with what Higgins calls the “best trio in the game.”

“For the most part, we’re a three wide receiver offense,” Callahan said. “If you have three receivers that people have to cover, it’s going to be harder for them. Our biggest philosophy is you want guys that can score touchdowns because you got to score points to win in today’s NFL. The quarterbacks have to have a target to throw to, guys that can win and separate on all levels of the defense. We got three guys that can do that.”

While Chase's exploits are well known after he was named the top offensive rookie in the league after setting a rookie record with 1,455 yards receiving and a league-leading seven receptions of at least 50 yards in the regular season and playoffs, Boyd and Higgins are nearly as important.

Higgins is second in the NFL with five 100-yard games since the start of Week 12 and his 854 yards in that span trail only Chase and the Rams' Cooper Kupp.

Higgins had 194 yards and two TDs in a key late-season win over Baltimore and a team-high 103 yards in the AFC title game when the Chiefs keyed their coverage on Chase.

“It definitely helps. The guy’s been playing outstanding, Offensive Rookie of the Year,” Higgins said of Chase. “So of course, he should get a lot of attention. And once he does, that's when TB and I do what we have to do.”

Boyd has been one of the most productive receivers out of the slot this season with his 808 yards receiving from the slot in the regular season and playoffs ranking third best in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Boyd also had the most targets this season without a dropped pass with 99 and leads the Bengals with 21 conversions on third down as Burrow's most trusted target in key situations.

“Me maneuvering in the slot determines a lot of his hot reads and it allows him to get rid of the football quickly,” Boyd said. “The good thing about that is I understand a lot of what defenses are trying to do to us. I understand coverages and things like that and just preparation.”

The three all say their closeness off the field plays a big role in their success on it with the receivers spending lots of time away from the facility eating meals and hanging out.

Those relationships mean that none of them ever get frustrated if one of the others is producing the big numbers.

“We wish the best for each other,” Higgins said. “If one guy goes off, nobody’s mad. We just just wish the best. We’re hoping somebody goes off.”

___

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins catches a ball practice Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins catches a ball practice Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd answers questions during a press conference following the team's NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd answers questions during a press conference following the team's NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) juggles a ball during warm ups during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) juggles a ball during warm ups during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez