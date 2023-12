Ovechkin scores his first goal in 15 games to lift Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets in OT

It was Ovechkin's 26th OT goal, extending his NHL record, and his 125th game-winner overall, second in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr's 135.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves as the Capitals won their third straight. John Carlson had three assists.

Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins had 29 stops for Blue Jackets, who lost after scoring nine goals in beating Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The Caps have points in seven of their last eight games.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Saturday.

