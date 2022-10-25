springfield-news-sun logo
X

Orlando takes on Cleveland, looks to end 4-game slide

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Orlando enters the matchup with Cleveland after losing four games in a row

Orlando Magic (0-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Cleveland after losing four games in a row.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 25.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.

Orlando went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 36.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: day to day (midfoot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
New Clark County program targets aid to small businesses, jobs
2
Middletown native Kyle Schwarber back in World Series with second team
3
Clark County health care leaders raise awareness about lead exposure in...
4
Basketball game, Trunk or treat among Clark, Champaign things to do...
5
DIVA! Night Out to celebrate Springfield’s Project Woman efforts
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top