Orlando plays Cleveland on 3-game home skid

The Cavaliers have gone 26-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 107-101 in the last matchup on March 28. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Garland is scoring 21.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (wrist), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Admiral Schofield: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

