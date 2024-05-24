Orlando City takes shutout streak into matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orlando City SC +101, Columbus +246, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City heads into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after recording two straight shutout wins.

Orlando is 2-4-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is fourth in the league drawing 82 corner kicks, averaging 6.3 per game.

The Crew are 5-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 62 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan McGuire has scored five goals for Orlando. Nicolas Lodeiro has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has four goals and one assist for the Crew. Aidan Morris has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Tahir Reid-Brown (injured), Ramiro Enrique (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), Robin Jansson (injured).

Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.