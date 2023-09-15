Orlando City plays the Columbus Crew after shutout victory

Columbus Crew (13-8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (13-6-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC +123, Columbus +189, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Cincinnati 1-0, Orlando City hosts the Columbus Crew.

Orlando is 9-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 6-0-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

The Crew are 9-5-6 in conference play. The Crew have a 7-2-2 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Facundo Torres has scored 11 goals with three assists for Orlando. Duncan McGuire has three goals over the last 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored 10 goals with six assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.