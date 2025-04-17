Orioles take on the Guardians in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -118, Orioles -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 3-4 in home games and 7-10 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .392.

Cleveland is 4-7 on the road and 9-8 overall. The Guardians have a 7-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has five doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn is 9-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Arias leads the Guardians with four home runs while slugging .538. Steven Kwan is 12-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.62 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (neck), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colton Cowser: 10-Day IL (thumb), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.