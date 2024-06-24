Orioles take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

The Baltimore Orioles aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (49-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-28, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (0-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -118, Guardians -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Cleveland Guardians as losers of three straight games.

Baltimore has a 25-14 record in home games and a 49-28 record overall. The Orioles have hit 125 total home runs to lead the AL.

Cleveland has a 49-26 record overall and a 23-17 record in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.47 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has a .302 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 11 doubles and 14 home runs. Cedric Mullins is 14-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 14-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .275 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

