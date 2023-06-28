Orioles play the Reds in series rubber match

Cincinnati Reds (42-38, first in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-30, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.86 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -169, Reds +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore is 48-30 overall and 25-15 in home games. The Orioles have gone 13-8 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati is 42-38 overall and 21-18 in road games. Reds hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 10 home runs, 52 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .266 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 14-for-38 with four doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 12 home runs while slugging .488. Jake Fraley is 8-for-27 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 7-3, .269 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.