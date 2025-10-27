Orioles hire Cleveland assistant Craig Albernaz as manager after finishing last in AL East

Albernaz takes over a Baltimore team that still has plenty of potential despite sliding to 75 wins this year and a last-place finish in the AL East. The Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde in May, and Tony Mansolino ran the team on an interim basis the rest of the way.

Baltimore announced the move Monday.

“We are elated to welcome Craig Albernaz as the next manager of the Orioles and our leader on the field,” team president Mike Elias said in a statement. “Craig has built an exemplary career across multiple successful organizations and brings a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge and talent to our organization and to this new challenge. We believe he is the right person at the right time to elevate our baseball operations and guide our team back to the playoffs and a World Series championship.”

