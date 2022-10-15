springfield-news-sun logo
Orioles claim catchers Garcia, Kolozsvary off waivers

1 hour ago
The Baltimore Orioles have claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.

The 29-year-old Garcia hit .213 last season in 47 games with the Reds. Kolozsvary made his big league debut in April. He appeared in 10 games this season and went 4 for 20 at the plate.

Head appeared in 28 games for the Marlins and Orioles this year, and Sulser appeared in 10 for the Pirates and Orioles.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

