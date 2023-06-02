X

Oregon rallies to defeat Xavier 5-4 at Nashville Regional

Colby Shade and Drew Cowley hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift No. 2 seed Oregon to a 5-4 victory over No. 3 Xavier in the Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Shade and Drew Cowley hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift No. 2 seed Oregon to a 5-4 victory over No. 3 Xavier on Friday in the Nashville Regional.

The Ducks (38-20) trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before a one-out double by Rikuu Nishida. Shade tied it with his double and Cowley, who finished with two RBIs, delivered the go-ahead run with his double. Four Oregon relievers held the Musketeers (37-24) without a hit over the final six innings. Austin Anderson (4-0) got the win and Josh Mollerus picked up his 10th save.

Garrett Schultz drove in three runs and had two of Xavier’s five hits.

The Ducks advance to a winner's bracket game on Saturday and Xavier will play a loser-out game. No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 Eastern Illinois were scheduled to play later Friday.

