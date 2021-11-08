Optimism grows to fix traffic woes at Ohio River bridge

The cross-party optimism stemmed from congressional passage of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package last week. It's seen as the best chance in decades to build a new span over the Ohio River to connect Cincinnati and Kentucky, relieving the overloaded Brent Spence Bridge.

“I want to get this thing done," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters. "We’ve talked about it for decades. This is our best opportunity to do it. I want to be the governor that gets this done. What was once viewed as impossible, suddenly now appears to be very possible.”