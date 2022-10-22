Opportunistic Bowling Green beats Central Michigan 34-18

The Falcons (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recovered three fumbles, pushing their season total to 12, and also had an interception by Walter Haire that led to a touchdown.

Bowling Green scored first and led throughout. The Falcons scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including Hardamon's touchdown after Kari Brooks' sack, to pull away. Brooks had three of the Falcons' six sacks.