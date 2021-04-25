O'Neill 2 HRs as Flaherty, Cards hand Reds 7th straight loss

Flaherty (4-0) retired the first 10 batters and allowed just three hits in a 95-pitch stint. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Alex Reyes earned his fifth save. He got Tucker Barnhart to ground out with the bases loaded to end the game

O’Neill was 0 for 4 in his return prior to Sunday. The two-homer game was the second of his career — he connected for pair of two-run homers in a 7-0 win over Pittsburgh on June 15, 2019.

Dylan Carlson added three hits and drove in a run. Paul Goldschmidt had two RBIs.

Luis Castillo (1-2) gave up four runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Tyler Naquin added a pinch-hit, RBI single in the Reds eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas remains sidelined with a viral infection. He hopes to return sometime during the Reds three-game series that begins on Monday in Los Angeles.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina missed his second successive game with sore tendon in his right foot. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt says he could have played on Sunday, but the team is taking a cautious approach.

“We don’t want to do anything to compromise anything on a long-term basis,” Shildt said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-1, 1.74) will face Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (3-0, 2.81) on Monday in the first of a three-game set in Los Angeles. Left-handed hitters are just 3 for 43 this season against Mahle with 20 strikeouts this season.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-2, 5.03) will face Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (1-2, 3.80) on Monday in the first of a four-game set in St. Louis. Wainwright is 7-3 with a 3.10 ERA in 14 lifetime starts against the Phillies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, left, argues after being ejected by umpire Joe West, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, left, is checked on by a trainer and manager David Bell, right, after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, April 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson