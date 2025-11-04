Olsen scores 23 as South Alabama knocks off Toledo 76-74

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Adam Olsen had 23 points in South Alabama's 76-74 win over Toledo on Monday.
Olsen shot 8 for 18 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars. Peyton Law scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Chaze Harris shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points while adding seven assists.
Leroy Blyden Jr. and Kyler Vanderjagt led the Rockets in scoring, finishing with 17 points each. Blyden added six assists and two blocks. Sonny Wilson had 15 points and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
