Olivier scores twice and Merzlikins has 1st shutout of season as Blue Jackets beat Devils 3-0

Olivier’s first goal was a highlight-reel breakaway. Cole Sillinger sprung him behind the Devils’ defensemen, and he deked one way and went to his backhand, getting the puck past Jakob Markstrom at 12:05 of the third period to put the Blue Jackets up 2-0. He added an empty-netter with 4 minutes left, shortly after New Jersey’s Nico Hischer hit the post.

Fabbro snapped a wrister from the top of the left circle past Markstrom 5:24 into the third period, breaking a scoreless tie with his fourth of the season.

A first-period goal was disallowed. Danton Heinen scored, but his linemate, Miles Wood — who was drafted by the Devils and spent most of his career in New Jersey — had crashed Markstrom’s crease, taking away his ability to defend it. The goal was taken off the board after a coach’s challenge.

Markstrom made 22 saves.

New Jersey center Jack Hughes was once again out with a lower-body injury. He could return Thursday, but the Devils aren’t optimistic.

