Olivari scores 32 as Xavier defeats DePaul 91-58

The Xavier Musketeers defeated the DePaul Blue Demons 91-58 led by Quincy Olivari's 32 points
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari's 32 points led Xavier over DePaul 91-58 on Wednesday night.

Olivari also had five rebounds for the Musketeers (14-14, 8-9 Big East Conference). Dayvion McKnight and Trey Green added 13 points each.

Elijah Fisher led the Blue Demons (3-25, 0-17) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Jalen Terry added 12 points and six assists for DePaul, which extended its losing streak to 16 straight.

Xavier led 33-29 at halftime, with Desmond Claude racking up nine points. Xavier extended its lead to 46-31 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Olivari scored 28 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

