Olivari puts up 22 in Xavier's 75-59 win against Winthrop

Led by Quincy Olivari's 22 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Winthrop Eagles 75-59
news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 22 points in Xavier's 75-59 win over Winthrop on Saturday night.

Olivari was 7 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Musketeers (6-5). Desmond Claude scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Gytis Nemeiksa finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Nick Johnson led the Eagles (8-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Winthrop also got 12 points from Sin'Cere McMahon. KJ Doucet also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

