Okoro's 3-pointer sends Cavaliers past Nets 116-114

Bridges secured his eighth 30-plus point game as a member of the Nets through three quarters. The shooting guard had 14 points in the third quarter, and Brooklyn led 91-85 after three.

The Cavaliers rank first in the NBA in points-against per game and defensive rating, but had no answer for the Nets offense, which shot 56% in the first half. Dinwiddie had 19 points, including 11 in the second quarter, and seven assists, helping Brooklyn take a 61-60 lead into the break.

Mitchell and Bridges each scored in double figures in the first quarter, seeming to trade baskets in the early going. Mitchell scored 12 in the first, including nine in the first 2:17. Bridges had 10, helping the Nets build a 33-31 lead after one.

TIP-INS

Cleveland: Mitchell is 35 points from 10,000 for his career. … With two made 3-pointers Thursday, Garland is now four away from tying Wesley Person for eighth place on the Cavaliers’ all-time list. … Guard Raul Neto (left-hamstring tightness) missed his second straight game.

Brooklyn: Bridges is averaging 25.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Nets since joining them via trade Feb. 11. Ben Simmons (left-knee/back soreness) missed his 14th consecutive game. Vaughn said pregame Simmons has been working individually and “not with teammates."

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Nets: At Miami Heat on Saturday.

