Oklahoma State plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Cincinnati

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Cincinnati.

The Cowboys have gone 7-13 against Big 12 opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 7-13 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati ranks third in the Big 12 allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Oklahoma State's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

