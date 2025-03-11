Oklahoma State Cowboys square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Big 12 Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State squares off against Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cowboys have gone 7-13 against Big 12 opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State has a 7-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 7-13 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 72.7 points, 7.4 more per game than the 65.3 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 70.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 76.2 Oklahoma State allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cowboys won 78-67 in the last matchup on March 8. Abou Ousmane led the Cowboys with 24 points, and Jizzle James led the Bearcats with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Ousmane is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

James is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.