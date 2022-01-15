Oklahoma City faces Cleveland, looks to stop home skid

The Cavaliers are 14-9 on the road. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 22.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Thunder. Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Garland is averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 104.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Roby: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.