Ohio woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle

15 minutes ago
Indiana authorities have identified the woman killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have identified the woman killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the scene of the crash on the Indiana Toll Road near South Bend.

Troopers believe Akins was riding on the Harley Davidson motorcycle with 45-year-old Terrence Foster when its rear tire failed. Authorities said Foster couldn't keep control of the motorcycle and he and Akins were thrown off of it.

Foster of Columbus, Ohio was taken to a South Bend hospital. Authorities said his injuries were serious but not life threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

