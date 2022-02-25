Ohio woman drowns while kayaking in North Carolina river

Park officials said companions of the kayaker notified park rangers around 2:15 p.m. that she disappeared underwater and didn't resurface, news outlets reported. Officials identified the kayaker as Megan Thompson, 34, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Witnesses said Thompson floated over swift rapids before being pinned between a fallen tree and the river bank. It took emergency responders about 40 minutes to free Thompson and bring her to shore, where she was pronounced dead, park officials said.