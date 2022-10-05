Ohio woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Indiana boy

Hope Ann Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio, is charged with three felonies, including leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

She is charged in Saturday night's accident along a Steuben County road that killed Wayden Bennett, 13, of Angola, and left Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, with a head laceration, The (Angola) Herald Republican reported.