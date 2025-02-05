Ohio wins 94-69 against Western Michigan

Chansey Willis Jr. led the way for the Broncos (7-15, 4-6) with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Markhi Strickland added 12 points for Western Michigan. Javaughn Hannah had nine points.

Ohio took the lead with 15:26 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Brown led the Bobcats with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 48-24 at the break. Ohio pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 27-point lead to 36 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Ohio hosts Appalachian State and Western Michigan hosts Georgia Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.