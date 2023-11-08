COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters approve ballot proposal to legalize marijuana for recreational use, as Republicans weigh rewrite.
In Other News
1
Clark County voters easily approving mental health, senior services...
2
Springfield-Clark CTC’s new building levy trails with more votes...
3
Springfield commission candidate Tackett maintaining lead over...
4
Clerk of Courts Municipal Courts Clerk incumbent Rice holds strong lead...
5
NEW DETAILS: Springfield man charged with attempted murder after woman...