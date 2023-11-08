Ohio voters approve ballot proposal to legalize marijuana for recreational use, as Republicans weigh rewrite

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters approve ballot proposal to legalize marijuana for recreational use, as Republicans weigh rewrite.

