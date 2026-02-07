Ohio visits Old Dominion after Battle's 23-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Ohio after Jordan Battle scored 23 points in Old Dominion's 85-79 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Monarchs are 4-5 in home games. Old Dominion has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats have gone 3-5 away from home. Ohio is eighth in the MAC scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Old Dominion averages 74.0 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 77.3 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Old Dominion allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Monarchs. Battle is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aidan Hadaway is averaging 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.