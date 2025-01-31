Ohio visits Miami (OH) following Woolfolk's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Ohio after Antwone Woolfolk scored 21 points in Miami (OH)'s 89-80 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The RedHawks have gone 9-1 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 5-3 against MAC opponents. Ohio is the leader in the MAC scoring 15.8 fast break points per game.

Miami (OH) scores 82.8 points, 7.2 more per game than the 75.6 Ohio gives up. Ohio scores 7.3 more points per game (80.5) than Miami (OH) allows (73.2).

The RedHawks and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Suder is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Clayton is averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bobcats. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.