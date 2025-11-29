Ohio visits Davidson following Dunn's 33-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Ohio after Charlise Dunn scored 33 points in Davidson's 74-72 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Davidson has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 1-1 on the road. Ohio ranks seventh in the MAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Bailey Tabeling averaging 3.6.

Davidson is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio's 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kyra Bruyndoncx is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Aliah McWhorter is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.2 points for the Bobcats. Tabeling is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.