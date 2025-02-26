Ohio visits Bowling Green following Velasco's 30-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Ohio after Amy Velasco scored 30 points in Bowling Green's 81-72 victory over the Toledo Rockets.

The Falcons are 9-2 on their home court. Bowling Green is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats have gone 4-10 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

Bowling Green averages 70.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 72.5 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 58.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 68.2 Bowling Green allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Velasco is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

