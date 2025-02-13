Ohio visits Barnett and Kent State

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Ohio after Marquis Barnett scored 28 points in Kent State's 91-83 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Golden Flashes are 8-4 on their home court. Kent State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 7-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Kent State's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Ohio allows. Ohio has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Clayton is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.