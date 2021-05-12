Ohio urges judges to keep Census Bureau on data deadline

Referring to Ohio, Stern said, “Our views are starting to look very similar in that we both want to get that gold standard to Ohio and other states."

Ohio sued the Commerce Secretary earlier this year after the Census Bureau said it would be unable to meet a legal deadline to release the redistricting data to the states by March 31 because of delays caused by the pandemic. The bureau said the data would be available in an older format in August and in a more user-friendly format by the end of September. A federal judge dismissed Ohio's case and the state appealed, saying the delay threatened its ability to meet redistricting deadlines approved by voters and set in its state constitution.

Ohio’s constitution requires, for the first time, an independent commission to finish redrawing legislative districts by Sept. 1. It sets a Sept. 30 deadline for the state’s General Assembly to complete a new map of congressional districts.

“We didn’t bring this lawsuit to try to bully the Census. We brought this lawsuit because we really need the data for the redistricting process to go smoothly," Flowers told the judges Wednesday.

The redistricting data includes counts of population by race, Hispanic origin, voting age and housing occupancy status at geographic levels as small as neighborhoods. The data are used for drawing voting districts for Congress and state legislatures. Unlike past decades when the data were released to states on a flow basis, the 2020 redistricting data will be made available to the states all at once, according to the Census Bureau.

A similar lawsuit was filed by the state of Alabama, with the added twist that the Cotton State's case also challenges the Census Bureau's use of a statistical method to protect people's privacy, claiming it will result in inaccurate numbers. Oral arguments were made last week in Alabama, and a panel of three federal judges could rule at any time.

The Ohio appellate judges did not say when they would rule.

Last month, the Census Bureau released the first data from the 2020 census — state population counts used to determine how any congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. The once-a-decade count of every U.S. resident also helps determine $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

