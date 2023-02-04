Ohio train derailment causes causes fire, home evacuations

The station's Twitter page showed video of police driving along a street and using a loudspeaker to ask residents to evacuate. The station said several fire departments were at the scene where flames and smoke could be seen glowing orange from a distance.

The fire had sent so much smoke into the atmosphere that it was visible on KDKA-TV’s weather radar, the station's meteorologist said in a Twitter post

Northfolk Southern Railway released a statement saying the company was aware of the derailment and was “coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams. We will share more details as they become available,” KDKA-TV reported.

East Palestine is about 51 miles (82 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.