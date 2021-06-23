Ohio to name 5th Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations stall

More than 3.5 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up a little from the 3.4 million who had registered for last week’s drawing. About 155,000 children age 12-17 entered their names for the scholarship, an increase of about 4,700 from the previous week.

The state will name the winners at the end of the Ohio Lottery's Cash Explosion TV show.