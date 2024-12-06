Ohio takes on Morehead State in non-conference action

BOTTOM LINE: Kenny White Jr. and Morehead State visit AJ Clayton and Ohio in non-conference play.

The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio ranks eighth in the MAC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clayton averaging 1.8.

The Eagles are 1-4 in road games. Morehead State is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 66.5 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 80.1 Ohio gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Kade Ruegsegger is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.