Ohio Supreme Court decides gun rights case under Marsy's Law

Justices found that Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Peeler was not authorized under state law to grant Ewing’s request to have a federal firearms restriction lifted. The restriction was triggered by Ewing's 2017 conviction.

The court also backed Suwalski's right to seek a writ of prohibition from the Twelfth District Court of Appeals. She had argued there that Peeler lacked jurisdiction to lift Ewing's gun restriction and contended that her rights to safety and protection as a crime victim under Marsy's Law had been violated. The court found in Suwalski's favor and Ewing appealed.

In Thursday's decision, the Supreme Court's majority said the writ of prohibition was the right mechanism for Suwalski to use. The majority rejected another of Ewing's argument that intervening in a gun proceeding isn't among the rights secured by Marsy's Law.

Dissenting justices said Marsy’s Law did not provide Suwalski the right to challenge Peeler’s orders. They said she did not specifically claim to have been treated without fairness and respect for her safety, and that Ewing is no longer an accused person.