Ohio sued to stop abortion law that could shutter clinics

Both Women’s Med in Dayton and Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio in suburban Cincinnati operate under state variances that include partnerships with several doctors. Women’s Med's doctors are known to have ties to Wright State University's medical school and Planned Parenthood's statements suggest its doctors may have such ties, as well.

Planned Parenthood has described the law as another in a series of TRAP laws, or “targeted restrictions on abortion providers,” aimed to eventually make abortion unavailable inside state borders. The procedure remains constitutionally protected for now.

The bill was sponsored by Republican state Sens. Terry Johnson, a retired doctor, and Steve Huffman, a practicing physician. Huffman has called the bill “another step in our continued commitment to uphold the sanctity of human life.”

Ohio Right to Life, the state’s oldest and largest anti-abortion group, calls the new law “anti-infanticide.”