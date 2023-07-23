X

Ohio State's McMahon helps US edge Spain 69-66 to win Under-19 World Championship

news
36 minutes ago
Cotie McMahon scored with 22 seconds left to lift the United States to a 69-66 win over host Spain in the FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup championship

MADRID, Spain (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored with 22 seconds left to lift the United States to a 69-66 win over host Spain in the FIBA Under-19 Women's World Cup championship on Sunday.

With the scored tied at 66, the Ohio State forward scored to put the U.S. up two. The Americans then got a steal by Hannah Hidalgo with 11 seconds left. UCLA's Kiki Rice then hit one of two free throws with 6 seconds left for the final margin.

McMahon, who was the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, finished with 16 points and South Carolina's Chloe Kitts added 15.

The U.S. finished the tournament 7-0 and now has won 10 titles at this age group, including the last three.

Iyana Carrion scored 19 points to lead Spain.

This is second time the Americans have won the title beating the host country in the championship game. The U.S. also beat Russia in 2015 on its home soil.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Rabbits jump out in competition Sunday at Clark County Fair
2
Best of Springfield: Check out the finalists before voting starts on...
3
2022 Clark County Fair queen leaves mark
4
Stafford: Sticking my foot into it and learning from it
5
Clark State to continue as regional police officer training center
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top