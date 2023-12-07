Ohio State's balanced scoring leads to an 84-64 victory over Miami (Ohio)

Bruce Thornton had 14 points, Jamison Battle scored 13, Dale Bonner 11 and Evan Mahaffey 10 for Ohio State, which has won six consecutive games since its 73-66 loss to No. 17 Texas A&M on Nov. 10.

Ohio State made nine 3-pointers and went 19 of 25 from the free-throw line. The Buckeyes also outrebounded Miami 40-29.

Darweshi Hunter scored 15 points, Ryan Mabrey added 13 and Jaquel Morris had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Miami (4-4).

Miami was ahead 13-12 but never led again. The RedHawks got as close a nine, 42-33, in the second half before Ohio State scored nine of the next 11 points. The Buckeyes led by as many as 26, 73-47, with 5:15 left.

Ohio State, coming off an 84-74 win over Minnesota on Sunday in the Big Ten opener, travels to play Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes don't play again at home until Dec. 21 against New Orleans.

